Review: Dimitri’s Souvlaki Restaurant

As university students, we’re all on pretty strict budgets. That doesn’t mean we don’t feel the need to get out and treat ourselves every now and then which is why I will be writing this column over the course of the semester.

I find myself in a restaurant rut. Despite my desire to constantly try new things, when the time actually comes to go out, I find myself only desiring to spend my hard earned cash on things I’ve already tried and know I’ll enjoy. But as a fourth year, this could very well be my last year in the Fredericton area and I haven’t tried as much as I’ve wanted to over the years. I wanted to use this opportunity to try restaurants I often pass by and wonder about, am drawn to, but have never given them a chance and instead become the victim of routine.

Two weeks before the start of the fall semester, I decided to try something new. More specifically, Dimitri’s Souvlaki Restaurant. I’m sure most of you have walked right by it. It’s located within the Capital Complex and the delicious smells that waft out the doors are impossible to ignore on a warm evening. Despite my interest, I had never actually went in and whenever it’s time to choose a night out, I never even remember it’s there.

Now that I’ve been, I will not soon forget it. Walking in, it looked like a bit of a dive, but some of the best meals I’ve ever had have been in weird, small mom and pop shops across Canada. The walls were bright blue and there was a fun Greek-themed for decor. There were a few tacky posters and paintings on the walls, but there were also beautiful decorative plates that caught my eye.

The lighting was terrible and big contrast from the sunny blue skies outside, I was grateful they seated us next to a bright bay window. The view wasn’t great, but it didn’t turn off my appetite.

The dining room was almost empty when I walked in, only about 3 other tables were there, but I guess that’s what happens when you go out for supper at 4:30 on a Friday. The phone was ringing off the hook for take-out orders, which gave me a bit of confidence in the food. By the time we left, the restaurant was at least half-full and by then, I understood why.

The waitress was very sweet and knowledgeable. She was attentive and checked in on us regularly without being intrusive. I asked a few questions about different meals and then asked what she would recommend from the menu. She told me the Chicken Souvlaki plate was a top-seller, so that’s what I ordered along with an iced tea that was served from a can.

The two chicken skewers came with a Greek salad and the choice of side – rice, fries or Greek potatoes. I ordered the Greek potatoes. I was also given the option of pita or garlic bread.

The food was on the table within five minutes, which really impressed me. It was hot and fresh. The Greek salad was very basic, but delicious. Mostly lettuce with a bit of onion and cabbage. There were two olives and tomato slices and a block – not sprinkling – of feta on top. I don’t like olives so having them off to the side was appreciated. Nor was the salad drowned in dressing, like some restaurants tend to do. It was simply a light side dish.

The real stars of the meal were the souvlaki and the Greek potatoes. Both were crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. The tzatziki sauce was cool and refreshing and a hefty amount for dipping was provided. While ketchup was on the table if you chose to use it, I found the tzatziki worked just as well for the potatoes as it did for the chicken.

The potatoes were essentially just giant, potato wedges that weren’t coated with a breading. Even though they were the last part of the meal I tried, they were still hot when I dug into them. While I haven’t tried the other options, these potatoes were my favourite part of the meal and I would highly recommend them. The pitas also came out fresh and warm, though had noticeably cooled by the end of the meal.

While some might consider the portions on the smaller size, they were more than enough for me and I enjoyed every last bite. My bill, after taxes, came to just under $20, which I didn’t feel was unreasonable considering the service and quality of the meal. There were also less expensive menu items as well, such as pitas, which were about half the price of the plates and on-par with what you would pay at say Pita Pit, though they offer less options to customize.

I was quite pleased the entire experience and would return for another visit, though I may order take-out in the future. The atmosphere, while not unpleasant, didn’t add to the overall experience.

Overall ratings

Food

****

Service

****

Atmosphere

**