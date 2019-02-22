Recap: VP student life and VP admin face off for STUSU president position

The St. Thomas University Students’ Union presidential debates were held on Feb. 20. Bibi Wasiimah Joomun and Husoni Raymond were the candidates.

Here’s what you missed:

The candidates and their platforms

Husoni Raymond:

Raymond has been involved with STUSU since his first year. He was Harrington Hall’s vice-president external in his first year. In his second year, he was elected as the student representative on the STU Board of Governors. This academic year, he is the STUSU vice-president administration. Outside of STUSU, he was the founder and president of the STU Debate Society and an executive of the St. Thomas University International Student Association. He worked in Student Services for two years, served as amendment captain of the university’s Moot Court team and has led the planning and execution of Black History Month events on campus for the past two years. He’s also been an active member of the Off-Campus Committee.

Here are his summarized platform points:

He wants to listen to students, including marginalized students, about the problems they want addressed and their ideas on solving these problems. He wants to continue to develop partnerships in the university community and community at-large.

Student pride He wants to recognize student accomplishments on the notice boards in James Dunn Hall. He wants to make and sell STUSU clothing and accessories. He wants to use social media to promote STU sports games and and student initiatives.

Transparency He wants to continue weekly STUSU executive office hours in JDH. He wants to make monthly infographics that show STUSU’s work. He wants to continue the weekly STUSU newsletter.

Approachable and supportive He wants to remain approachable so students, council members and the STUSU vice presidents feel comfortable sharing their concerns and he can help them overcome challenges. He said he will support the vice presidents with their duties and plans, specifically with the federal Get Out the Vote campaign. He said he will also support STUSU and student-led initiatives, specifically the mental health and sexual assault committees. He said he hopes to listen to students to develop advocacy priorities and bring these to the provincial and federal governments.



Bibi Wasiimah Joomun:

Joomun is the 2018-19 STUSU vice-president student life. In her second year, she was STUSU’s international students’ representative. She was also an executive member of Global Brigades, Rotaract, STU Debate Society and the St. Thomas University International Student Association. She was also a member of the Fredericton Youth Council. She has been a residence advisor in Vanier Hall for two years. She’s been a delegate for STUSU for NBSA Advocacy Week for the past two years.

Here are her summarized platform points:

She wants to be involved with Get Out the Vote campaign and spread information on the election to encourage students to vote in the 2019 federal election

Foster the relationship between the Indigenous community and STU She wants to continue to sit on the senate Committee for Truth and Reconciliation and ensure the Indigenous community is consulted before making campus decisions. She wants to work toward upholding the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in STUSU’s bylaws and work with NBSA to attain funding from the provincial government to support universities’ initiatives toward this. She wants to give the voice to underrepresented groups rather than advocating for them without consultation. She wants to ensure STUSU respects the Indigenous community’s values and support them when asked and needed. She wants to educate students on decolonization at STU.

She wants to advocate with NBSA for more provincial funding to provide better services and support for LGBTQ folks at STU and for other New Brunswick university campuses. She also wants to create a peer support group for LGBTQ folks on the STU campus.

She wants to make work hours gained while in post-secondary education count toward an application for Canadian Experience Class, an immigration program that allows people who have worked for one year in Canada to immigrate permanently to Canada, so it will be easier for international students to apply for permanent residency after their post-secondary education. She said she wants to advocate on behalf of international students.

View our Facebook live stream of the debate here.

The debate:

Presidential debate is kicking off now. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Husoni says he’s most experienced, running on three platform points: innovation + collaboration, enhancement of student experience, increased transparency + accountability — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Candidate Bibi-Wasiimah Joomun’s three platform points: 1) Federal Get Out The Vote campaign, 2) engaging with the Indigneous community on campus, 3) engaging with queer and two-spirited students — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she’s had the opportunity to work on time management this year. She’s taken six courses this year while being RA and vp student life. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he’s been heavily involved in campus community throughout his years here. Follows strict schedule on his Google calendar. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he’s been heavily involved in the STU community, including being on moot court, the debate society and organizing Black History Month events every February. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he served on board of governors in his second year, can better represent students there (as president serves on bog). — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she’s been an RA for two years, been dealing with student issues from the get go, been a part of NBSA advocacy and a part of various committees on campus — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun looks forward to supporting her team by communicating that from the start of her presidency. “Just making sure we have that relationship set up from the beginning,” Joomun said. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he’d like to support the SRC and students by making expectations clear for him and the team. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he would practice open communication between execs and the student body when they have issues. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he would like maintain partnerships and develop them within the Fredericton community. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun asked Raymond what new way he’s going to strengthen relationships in community. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he wants to increase communication within the community by creating a Facebook page. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says one new initiative she looks forward to doing is making sure that at least one executive member sits on reconciliation committee — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond asked Joomun what, apart from amending the bylaws, she plans to do — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she wants to have an exec on the senate committee on reconciliation. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she wants to make sure it’s outlined very clearly and that the work that’s being done doesn’t fall through the cracks. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he supports NBSA and CASA. He plans on being involved with both, and will potentially take on a role within. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he’d like to take a leadership position in either NBSA or CASA to ensure students are represented at provincial and federal level. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she’d like to work with the UNBSU to share a international student advisor that is trained in legal relations. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he’d like to address the needs of marginalized students by listening to them and going to meetings of Q&A and the senate committee on reconciliation. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond said he’d support initiatives based on recommendations of those most marginalized — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she’d like to advocate for LGBTQ students to the government to increase funding. She’d also like to have a peer support group for LGBTQ students on campus. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says The 203 Centre acts as support centre for LGBTQ students, so what more can be brought? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she’d like to have a space for LGBTQ students on the STU campus. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Audience question: what experience do you have leading a team? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he has experience of being a leader through the debate society and on moot court. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she has experience of being a leader because she is currently the vp student life which has her involved in many committees on campus. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Audience question: what plans specifically do you have to bring to advocacy for international students? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she wants to help graduating international students by explaining to the government that these students face barriers after graduation. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he wants to engage international students in the community more and work with the student employment on campus for international students. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Audience question: How do you plan on dealing with being the spokesperon for the STUSU? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says being non-partisan is important when communicating with media. Refraining from speaking from own opinion and consulting with team — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he is qualified to be the spokesperson for STUSU because he’s taken communication and public policy courses. He also has public speaking experience. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he’d make sure to consult with rest of executive team so there’s a consistent message — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Audience question: what is your biggest weakness or challenge and how do you plan to deal with that? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he’s a bit of a perfectionist and tends to want to have everything planned out, but he always listens to others. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he’d tailor his leadership style toward who is on his exec team — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says her biggest weakness is taking on too many things. She wants to make a difference and be involved as much as possible but she has started to work on delegating tasks to team members. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Audience question: how do you plan to work with the future vp education? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he would like to support the vp education in whatever initiative they plan to put on, like the federal GOTV campaign. He will listen to the vp ed to provide the support they need. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she will work with the vp education by listening to what they want and asking how they want their president to be involved. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Audience question: outline what you feel are some of the priority points the NBSA and CASA have advocated on this year and how do you plan to continue that? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she will advocate to CASA for more mental health funding. She would also like to work with CASA to advocate for international students. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he wants to work with students to advocate for what they want specifically including international students and Indigneous students. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Audience question: how do you plan to meaningful engage with student groups you are not a part of? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he will work with groups to make the union more inclusive to Indigneous students and meeting with the Q&A rep and STUISA. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she will be present on campus to communicate with students. She wants to be a support for marginalized students and provide them a voice on campus. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Audience question: what’s the biggest thing that’s going to set you apart from one another? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Joomun says she has been invovled internally and externally. She’s been an RA has been involved in the NBSA advocacy week. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Raymond says he has three years of experience on the students’ union. He has already advocated within the university. He says he goes out of his way to solve student issues. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Closing statement: Raymond says it comes down to who has most experience and who goes “above and beyond.” — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019

Closing statement: Joomun says she is qualified but it is up to voters to choose who they want as their president. She said she’s very passionate about being president and she feels ready to take on the role of president. “Make sure you vote wisely.” — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 20, 2019