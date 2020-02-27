Recap: Vice-president education debate talks transparency, sustainability, accountability

Tonight, the four candidates for the 2020-21 St. Thomas University Students’ Union vice-president education took the stage as they debated on topics from transparency to accessibility. The candidates were Megan Cormier, Tyler Dupuis, Alana Keenan and Dane Rose.

Here’s what you missed.

The candidates and their platforms

Dane Rose

Dane Rose is a third-year human rights and economics with business major. He has already been active with STUSU through committees. Rose said students’ voices need to be a strong one. He wants to address the concerns of students and find solutions that are “impactful yet practical.”

The platform

Sustainability Rose said he wants to enforce and create new environmental policies and programs. He wants to create an inter-university conference on sustainability, through a collaboration with STU Sustainability. Rose wants to reduce plastic waste on campus.

Creation of the Office of the Student Ombudsperson He wants to assist students in advocating for themselves with the creation of the Office of the Student Ombudsperson (OSO). He said the OSO would provide independent, impartial and confidential support for students who require assistance and advice in addressing issues related to their academic careers. Issues may include: wishing to have an appraisal of your final grades and accusation of academic misconduct (cheating, copying and plagiarism)

Finding donors Rose will develop a plan, in collaboration with the vice-president administration and other STUSU stakeholders to target and approach potential donors. The donations would “enhance” the experience of students.



Alana Keenan:

Keenan is a fourth-year student studying law society and politics with a minor in native studies. She served for three years on a students’ union at the University of Guelph before this. She said she thinks she’s a good voice to advocate for the queer community and students who require accessibility services.

The platform

Keenan intends to create a student advisory committee for academic policies.

She will advocate for improved accessibility supports.

She wants to challenge current health centre policies, such as wait times, and change them to accommodate the needs of students with chronic health conditions.

She will improve STU student access and awareness of UNB Library Services.

She wants to lobby local government and the federal government to increase financial aid and Student Living Support.

She said she wants to advocate for a tuition freeze for domestic and international students.

Tyler Dupuis:

Tyler Dupuis is a second-year student studying political science and environment and society. He has been the vice-president external for Harrington Hall residence for two years. He said he believes in students’ right to quality and affordable education.

The platform

Increasing transparency Dupuis wants to collaborate with student senators and Board of Governors representatives to make academic institutions accountable and transparent. He wants to make STUSU more transparent. Dupuis wants students to be represented better by improving the role of STUSU committees. He wants to increase NBSA and CASA presence on campus.

Supporting students Dupuis said he wants to collaborate with clubs and societies to better support and raise awareness on student issues. He has a “student-first policy.” He wants to make STUSU more accessible on campus to better accommodate students. Dupuis wants to represent all STU communities effectively in his advocacy work.



Megan Cormier:

Megan Cormier is double majoring in human rights and philosophy. Strong passion for sustainability. Cormier is currently an off-campus representative on STUSU. She says her platform points are broad because she wants to encompass entirety of student body and their experiences.

Accessibility Cormier believes students should have equal access to education. She wants to eliminate mental, economic and physical barriers to education.

Sustainability Cormier says she would like to see STU make a long-term climate and energy action plan that allows us to divest from fossil fuels and implement forms of renewable energy.

Transparency She wants easy-to-read and understandable STUSU updates She wants to continue educating students on the importance of CASA and the NBSA.



Watch our live stream of the debate here.

The debate

The St. Thomas University Students' Union president and vice president education debates are about to begin! — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 26, 2020

Vice President Education debate is first up! — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 26, 2020

Candidates are Dane Rose, Alana Keenan, Megan Cormier and Tyler Dupuis. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 26, 2020

Cormier has three platform points:

1. Accessibility: physical, mental and economic.

2. Sustainability: proud STU has a strong sustainability group. Wants to implement a foundation for the movement.

3. Transparency: make sure info is easy to read and understand. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 26, 2020

Dupuis says he's running because he believes in the right of "Quality affordable education." Has three main pillars of student experience:

1. Transparency

2. Affective advocacy

3. Supporting students. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 26, 2020

Keenan says changes in STU don't need to be dramatic, but need to happen. Improved access to library and services and make sure the student health centre is operating properly for students. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 26, 2020

Rose believes student voice needs to be strong and align with students at heart. Has a passion for advocacy.Wants to adjust the concerns for students. Focus on sustainability and advocacy. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 26, 2020

First Question: Talk about a time where you've dealt with a learning curve and what steps you'll take if you're successfully elected. Dupuis: "University was a learning curve." He said the position is a learning curve and he's not going to shy away from it. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan: Says self care is important and therapy is hard to come by at STU. She says it's "crazy" to have to have a limit. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Rose: As VP ed, wants to have meetings with others to get advice from others to make sure students' voices are being heard. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Cormier: Had an appointment at 17. Had a job at a production coordinator at an adult theatre company. Learned to develop a voice for herself. Said she felt like the "smallest individual in the room." Helped her feel confident in herself, learned time management. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Cormier cont: Wants to hear everyone's perspectives. Important for everyone's voices to be heard. Wants to acknowledge and respect everyone. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Second Question: How do you plan to fulfill internal and external role of VP ed? What plans do you have? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan:

Internally: Wants to lobby the school and find a way to make services STU shares with UNB more accessible. And create a clear and concise path.

Externally: Wants municipal gov. to improve recycling and compost. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Rose

Internal advocacy is just as important as external. Increase time management and keeping himself engaged with students. Wants to continue work current VP ed Ailish started. Wants more sustainable initiatives on campus. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Cormier

Says people they're protecting internally are the same they're protecting externally. Says STUSU is advocating for the students, but no one can advocate like the students themselves. Wants to work on the accessibility services handbook. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Dupuis

Says he balances internal and external already through his work in Harrington. Says he's"down" for effective advocacy.

Internal: Says he does this in Harrington. Adopted a policy of student first.

Support students, increase transparency. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Third Question: How would you educate students on the NBSA and CASA in a way STUSU hasn't done before? Rose: Says he would have office hours and would circulate brochures. Cormier: Have info-graphics that are accessible for all learning strategies. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Dupuis: Says he said info-graphics and pamphlets "aren't cutting it." Wants to take an in-person approach and speak with students like the current VP Ed Alish Mackenzie Foley. Would love CASA to take an interactive role on campus. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan: Says lobbying the gov. is an important role of the organizations and take a stance against anti-student policies. Says the role could be more aggressive. Wants to speak with students on the ground, get their opinions, and tell the gov. why students are upset. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Question for Dupuis: How do you plan to make positions more transparent than they already are? Dupuis: Says board of gov. make life-changing decisions for "all of us." But most students don't know what's being said. Wants more transparency and accountability. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Rose rebuttal:

Even if they increase transparency, there will still be students who don't know about the Senate or Board of Governors. There's a difference between mandate and platform. Doesn't believe what Dupuis wants is anything new. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Dupuis: Says Rose is right, transparency is a thing every year. But disagree that it's not something that isn't new. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Dupuis: Says he wants to sit down with the municipal government and see where they can improve. He wants to talk about the HotSpot app and see how it can be improved. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Questions for Comier: How will you tackle barriers to accessibility? Cormier: Starting with he handbook is diminishing the first barrier to accessibility. Wants to sit down with accessibility services to see where they're lacking. Wants to see how they as a student body can help — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Cormier cont: Renovations being done on the residence is a sign of accomplishing more accessibility, like wider doors. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan response:

Says the handbook is good but "At the end of the day, barriers exist." Says there's serious issues of accessibility on campus. Cormier rebuttal:

Said the first step is important. Wants to set achievable goals. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Question for Cormier: How do you plan on expanding STU divestment plans? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Cormier: Doesn't want to step on anyone's toes. Wants to work with STU Sustainability. Wants to extend the aid to them in sense of policy and open a doorway to STUSU to implement policy to get off of fossil fuels. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Dupuis rebuttal:

Says all level of gov. need to take action on sustainability. "What's something new that you can bring to the table?" — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Cormier: Said she'd love to work through CASA and the NBSA. Says they focus on the initiative to improve quality of student life. But the quality of student life is surrounded by "environmental anxiety." This is how she'd bring it to a "bigger level." — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Question for Keenan: Since there are different boards for CASA and the NBSA each year, how would you advocate a tuition freeze for domestic and international students? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan: Says the smart thing would be to not work with the government. Said internal negotiations with the school on policies raising tuition would be good. Says student financial life should be one of their priorities. It's not fair for them to continue to raise tuition. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Question for Keenan: How would you challenge policies around the student health centre? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan: There's no difference between health and mental health. Says the fact the services don't "link up here" is "atrocious." Says it's important to challenge things that are unfair, and improve accessibility to services. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Rose: Wants specific office hours where students can come and learn about the services STUSU has to offer. This would be a volunteer position so it wouldn't have a strain on the budget. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Rose: Advocacy isn't just about policy. There's not a lot of events geared towards upper year students because of lack of budget. Wants to create a plan to approach donors. Create a fund to enhance experience at STU. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan response:

Said there's a lot of issues with accepting donations, such as who's donating and their influence. Said there are "very few times in this world" where money is donated without strings. Who is donating and how do you report it to students? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Rose response:

Said specific fund would be created where they will go directly to enhance student experience. Wants to approach business owners. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Floor is open for student questions. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Question: First, do you understand how the NBSA and CASA work? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

(question directed to Keenan)

Kennan said yes. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Question [To all candidates]: How will you VP Ed advocate and work with STU on tuition? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Cormier: Says discussion needs to be with STU. Needs to bring the issue to a greater scale. Said lobbying with bigger university, smaller university can get "lost in the ruckus." — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan: Important to remember that it's a job to lobby the government. Says it's important to "be in their face." Important to support all of the provinces, not just New Brunswick. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Rose: Believes STU is just as important as UNB, despite it being small. Says believe letters and speaking to the municipal gov. in unity will help. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Question: There's a level of apathy towards STUSU. What are you going to do to go over and above to improve the confidence students feel towards STUSU? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Rose: Believe showing that STUSU is here for the students will increase confidence. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan: "I'm not here just for you, I am you." Believe there's "awesome" things STUSU can do for students. Wants an anonymous inbox to tell STUSU what's been going on. Goal is to increase transparency and the moral. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Dupuis: Says STUSU getting involved with clubs and societies will help. Says a lot of people don't visit on office hours of executives. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Cormier: Says students feel like executives aren't open. Wants to keep an open convo about what STUSU is doing. Not here to push their own mandates. Says she's been meeting with students to see how their experiences varies and how STUSU can support them. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Question for Tyler: How do you expect to balance confidentiality of something like the board of governors while increasing transparency? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Dupuis: Wants students to interact with BOG and make their voices heard. Would love BOG to have a more interactive role. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Question: What will you being for international and Indigenous students? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan: Love to work closer with the TRC. Says there's a lot of bragging, but not a lot of work. Wants to do better as a school and student body. Says it's important to acknowledge that Canadians have privileges international students don't have. Wants to freeze int. tuition. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Dupuis: Said he often sees international students hanging out with other international students, wants to break down the barriers. Wants to work close with STUISA. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Cormier: Wants more consultation. Need to acknowledge STU's diversity. Wants to look at the Indigenous population on campus and identify issues. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Rose: For change to actually happen, have to continue on the work done before because the person has one year at max. Says this is good to get work actually achieved. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Question for Keenan: How would you as a VP Ed compact doctor crisis? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan: There's reasonable steps to be taken. Wants to increase transparency with the UNB Health Clinic, and acknowledge that it's STU's health clinic too. Wants a nurse office at STU. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Question: What international and Indigenous events have you attended this year? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Dupuis: Picked up international students at the airport. Volunteered during Welcome Week. Wants to show support to the community, and continue doing that. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Cormier: Taking a Native Studies course and educating herself on these issues. Said she recently went to a UNB talent show for international students, said it was "phenomenal." — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Rose: Said picking up students at an airport is not an event. Has not seen the other candidates at other international students events. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan: Says she's doing a minor in Native Studies. Gone to the Indigenous film festival. Attended some of the Black History Month events. Tried to attend as many things as she could, but only been at STU for six months. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Closing statements — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Rose: Said he'll get the work done and give students an effective voice. Hopes he can count on student support. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Keenan: Wants to be a better advocate for students. Love to go into next year to focus on how to make STU better. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Dupuis: Disagrees that students aren't engaged in STU. People are here asking good questions. Believes he has the "Experience, passion and drive" for the position. Wants to best support students in the upcoming year. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020

Cormier: Impressed to see student engagement in elections. She has a strong passion for the students. Says she's stronger because of the students around her. Hopes when people vote, it's with their hearts and brains. Says she's up here with excellent candidates. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 27, 2020