Recap: Vice-president administration candidates promise increased transparency, new income

The St. Thomas University Students’ Union held the vice-president administration debate on Feb. 25. The two candidates, Tyrique Hamil and Matt Oram, talked about their platforms.

The candidates and their platform

Tyrique Hamil:

Hamil is a third-year economics and international studies student. He has three main points for his platform, as summarized below:

Financial stability He wants to increase the revenue of the Students’ Union without relying on student union fees by approaching businesses for sponsorship for the union programs or use the creation of the Economic Growth Council to generate revenue. He wants to create the Economic and Growth Council to research or create sponsorship and business opportunities to prevent the increase of the student union fee and eventually reduce it. He said he wants to create a plan to reduce students’ union fees through business or sponsorship venture funding.

Invest in mental health services He said he wants to make mental health services accessible to students on and off-campus by creating a hotline or hiring on-call mental health specialist(s). He wants to focus on making services available during times like weekends, holidays and nights. He will use the Students’ Union’s funds to fund this.

Strengthen government practices He wants to give select committees, along with the finance and governance committees, the ability to launch an investigation into malpractice performed by any member of the Students’ Union



Matt Oram:

Oram is a third-year student and the current vice-president administration for STUSU. On his Facebook page, Oram said he “developed a passion” for working on behalf of students and aiming to enhance the student experience.

If re-elected, Oram said he wants to continue initiatives he began this year. He also wants to develop new initiatives surrounding the clubs and societies at STU, and initiatives surrounding students’ engagement with the Students’ Union.

He has three main areas of focus, as listed below:

Enhance transparency of duties He said he wants to create Instagram accounts for each of the STUSU executives so students can interact with them and stay updated on what they’re doing. He wants to post weekly condensed reports of the vice-president administration’s activities on the STUSU website so students don’t have to rely on the SRC meetings or its minutes for information He wants to expand the operational and governance information available to students by creating public, summarized reports of committees so students don’t have to rely on reading the SRC minutes



Support clubs and societies He said he wants to make the clubs and societies page of the STUSU website more accessible to students He wants to improve access to events, services and spaces by increasing student consultation He wants to reform the Clubs and Societies executive training to make it effective

Magnify student engagement with the Student Union He wants to make the STUSU committees accessible and appealing by creating a “centralized and simplified” application process. He wants to maximize membership of committees by engaging with various school media sources, such as The Aquinian, to promote these committees. He wants to ensure each committee member has the opportunity to participate in an effective and knowledgable manner by developping committee training



Check out our livestream of the debate here.

The debate:

Vice President of Administration debate is first. pic.twitter.com/fVLhd70XwV — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

The candidates are third year economics and international relations student Tyrique Hamil, and incumbent Matt Oram. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

First Question: What do you see being the biggest challenge for VP Admin in the 2020-21 year? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Oram said as incumbent getting used to the role won't be an issue. He said enhancing transparency will be the biggest concern. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Hamil said since Oram is already in the role he should have already dealt with the transparency. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Oram said he has been working on many things this year and is in the midst of accomplishing all of his priorities. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Second question: What will you be engaged with next year that could hinder your role as VP Admin? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Hamil responses first, said he will step back on some of his other roles to manage the workload. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Oram said his experience has made him manage his time well. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Question three: What will be your top priority?

Oram answers first saying that transparency is key. He wants to see a new system for applying for committees. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Hamil asked why transparency hasn't been achieved. Said it's easily achieved.

Oram disagrees. Said he has been doing work towards transparency such as posting budgets online. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Question four: what new thing will you bring that has not been done before that will enhance transparency? What do you think transparency is? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Hamil said he wants to magnify the current roles. Said he would give governance and finance more power to launch investigations into any misconduct within the SRC. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Oram responds. Said Hamil talks about government and finance but hasn't shown up to most meetings to see how it works. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Hamil said he has gone to every meeting he was capable of going to. Including every meeting last term and the meetings were very short. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Oram's turn to answer the question. He said getting SRC minutes out quicker would be one way to increase transparency. Also, having Executive instagram accounts. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Hamil responds. He said the Instragrams should have already be made because it's easy. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Next question for Hamil: What would you do to increase transparency and what situation did you not see transparency in this year? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Hamil said he would vote against any in camera meetings, so media outlets could be included in all aspects of the SRC meetings. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Next question revolves around Hamil's platform point of increasing mental health services. He said he would work to get an on campus psychologist. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Follow up question: Where will you get the resources for this?

Hamil said it wouldn't inflate the budget.

Oram responds. He said the health plan covers some on-call counseling services. But increasing on-call hours would affect the Campus Trust insurance plan. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Next question is for Oram: Why didn't you employ transparency measures during your current term?

Oram said it's not that simple and it's a learning experience. His learning this year will "keep on" working towards transparency. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Hamil said he wants to hire a STUSU employee to focus on investment opportunities.

Oram said it's not a bad idea but doesn't seem feasible. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Question for Oram: how do you intend to meaningful engage with students? His platform mentions consulting with clubs and societies.

Oram said he thinks it relates to transparency. Things such as setting up a booth for club registration would be useful. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Hamil responds. Applauds Oram for doing a good job engaging students in clubs and societies. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Time for audience questions. Scenario question: What would you say to students who are just getting out of highschool and are starting at STU? — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Oram said he wouldn't talk about governance and finance but more about clubs and societies and opportunities around campus. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Hamil said he would condense information to make it manageable for students. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

Question: How will you ensure checks and balances in your roles? Oram said the code of conduct reform should be done by the end of the year.

Hamil said he would push for a whistleblower bylaw. To enable people to anonymously bring up concerns about STUSU. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 25, 2020

When asked why there is no sustainability representative, Oram said he feels a committee can do more work than just a representative.

Hamil said he would like to see a sustainablility rep on council. — The Aquinian (@Aquinian) February 26, 2020