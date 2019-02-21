Recap: Sustainability a priority for vice-president education candidates

The St. Thomas University Students’ Union held its first of three executive debates on Feb. 19. The three vice-president education candidates, Tyler Dupuis, Ailish Mackenzie-Foley and Nikita Spencer, talked about their platforms.

Here’s what you missed:

The candidates and their platforms

Nikita Spencer:

Spencer said she’s wanted to be vice-president education since her first year. She was a wing representative in Harrington Hall in her first year, president of Harrington Hall in her second year and is the STUSU representative-at-large. She is also co-chair of STU Sustainability.

Here are her summarized platform points:

Transparency of New Brunswick Student Alliance (NBSA) and the Canadian Association of Student Alliances (CASA) She said she wants to increase transparency of these organizations through social media. She also wants to bring NBSA and CASA board members to campus twice a month for question and answer sessions.

She wants to increase student influence in NBSA and CASA policies through surveys and student internships

Increased funding for students She wants to increase the number of scholarships and bursaries for students. She wants to increase awareness of current financial assistance available.

Sustainability She wants to hold the university accountable to its current environmental policies and expand upon them. She wants to work with CASA to implement a national environmental policy for universities.



Ailish Mackenzie-Foley:

Mackenzie-Foley said she loves STU in her opening statement. She was a first-year representative on the Harrington House committee and was on the first-year STUSU committee. She is a residence advisor in Vanier Hall and is the STUSU activities coordinator.

Here are her summarized platform points:

She wants to build a website for the national Get Out the Vote campaign.

She wants to amend and maintain STUSU policies, especially the sexual violence policy, the non-academic misconduct policy and the harassment and discrimination policy.

She wants to continue transparency of STUSU and collaborate with students with their ideas.

She wants to maintain and grow mental health resources through lobby work with NBSA and CASA and get a student advocate.

She wants to ensure programs such as the experiential learning program continue.

She wants to create a sustainability policy in partnership with ENACTUS, STU Sustainability and the STU administration.

She wants to remove work restrictions for international students and work on other international student initiatives.

Tyler Dupuis:

Dupuis said he’s a proud Acadian and comes from a low-income family, which he said made him aware of some of the barriers university students face. He’s Harrington Hall’s vice-president external and was involved with the NBSA Advocacy Week this year.

Here are his summarized platform points:

He said he will work with the Get Out the Vote campaign to encourage student voting in the 2019 federal election

He wants to work with the municipal government as well as the provincial and federal governments

He wants to increase student grants, bursaries and expand student financial aid services. He also wants to include law students and part-time students in these programs.

He wants to address campus sustainability in meetings with CASA and NBSA and make campus more sustainable through student-led initiatives on and off campus

He wants to expand mental health services at STU and raise awareness on mental health through a campaign, guest speakers and student-led initiatives

The debate:

