Recap: Candidate for STUSU pres wants to support union, be approachable

Last night, current vice-president student life Sarah Kohut discussed her platform points at the last of the St. Thomas University Students’ Union 2020-21 executive debates. She’s running to be next year’s STUSU president.

Kohut is a third-year student studying criminology and psychology. She said if voted in, she wants to support the students’ union and students as a whole.

Here’s what you missed:

The candidate and her platform

Promoting a Supportive Environment

She said she wants to promote a team mentality within the Student Representative Council and present herself as approachable for help or advice,

She wants to have meetings with each elected member and have check-ins with them;

have team bondings with the SRC;

be present on campus and be approachable to students, and ensure their voices are heard; and

promote office hours, and her email, so students are aware of the ways in which they can express concerns.

Approachability and Accountability

She said she wants to attend a variety of events put on by the Students’ Union, the university and other groups on campus.

She wants to build connections with students through these events and other meetings and encourage the rest of the students’ union and executive team to also do this.

She wants to contine to promote everything the Students’ Union is doing. In addition to the minutes and newsletters, she said she will continue to do the monthly update videos

She also wants to have weekly recaps of what the Students’ Union has accomplished posted on Instagram and Facebook, as well as notices of approaching events.

Continuing Student Engagement

She said she wants to continue to post campus events and volunteer opportunities.

She wants to encourage volunteer participation through financial incentives such as gift cards.

She wants to create a digital calendar on the STUSU website that campus groups can add events to and see the students who will be attending those events.

The debate

Presidential debate begins!

Sarah Kohut is the only candidate running for STUSU President.

Question: In comparison to this year's presidency, what's the main thing you'd improve on?

Kohut: Said this year did great things, but there's room for improvement. Can't identify one specific factor. Wants to improve student engagement and transparency. Wants to work together with the SRC and Union.

Question: What projects do you intend to take on?

Kohut: Wants to see the projects the executive team identified they want to work on. Wants to improve student health clinic, sustainability, Indigenization, incorporating international students.

Question: What new things would you bring to the table to improve student engagement?

Kohut: Build off her role as VP of Student Life. Wants to improve on students knowing what the STUSU does by building off what STUSU does, like newsletter and minutes. Modify it so students can have more access. Says some students don't see the email newsletters.

Kohut cont.: Transform the newsletter into a new outlet, like what they do on social media.

Kohut cont.: Says stories time out after 24 hours. Students can check highlights but it takes time to get to it. Wants to create a graphic or post so it's there permanently and students can have better engagement and not miss anything.

Question: How do you intend to hold others and yourself accountable in a way that isn't already done?

Kohut: Borrow from the Res Life model of doing frequent check-ins with the councillors. Bi-weekly or monthly to see what's going on. Aim to support if elected.

Rebuttle question: There's 22 minutes on council. If the meeting lasts one hour, that's 22 hours of a week. Do you think that would overstep on the role of the VPs (who also meet with councillors), and how do you see these meetings taking place?

Kohut: It won't be an easy job and it'll be time consuming. Holding people accountable might not be specifically her checking in on everyone, but a "tree" of making sure people are having conversations whether it be her or with the VPs. It can be on a needs-basis …

not necessarily bi-weekly or monthly. Some people feel like they don't need to be met with, but contacted through Facebook. It's exploring how accountability works best through various people.

Audience questions!

Question: Are there any efforts you could initiate you could do for a municipal election?

Kohut: Depending on what time it is, summer or school year, it's working close with the NBSA to come up with options. Even though it's municipal, it's still important. Might not be a traditional Get Out the Vote campaign, but still engaging.

Question: In advocacy, there's pushback and it takes a long time. How do you plan to deal with pushback?

Kohut: Pushback can deter someone, but at the end of the day, you need to determine how to get around it whether it's going through another outlet or approaching it a different way.

Question: Do you have any plans to address the lack of transparency and accountability of going on camera?

Kohut: Transperency is an important topic. The nature of if an impeachment were to come forth again, it's important to weigh the nature of it. Personal life is important to consider. Doing a cost-benefit of publicizing it. Ideally, would love to go on camera as little as possible

Kohut cont.: Students deserve to know what's going on, but would chose not to go on camera.

Question: Advice for first-years? Kohut: She almost left STU after three days in her first-year because she was homesick. Would tell students to "Hang in there," and the university does tremendous things for people. Tells students to get involved.

Question: What experience do you have to an effective leader of STUSU?

Kohut: Role of VP of Student Life to deal with people from different walks of life and see what works best for them. Engagement is how she'll best support the VPs whether it's going to their events or sitting down with them.

Question: What would you do for advocating lowering financial burden on students such as the mental health fees?

Kohut: Mental health resources are necessary, but financial issues can take away from mental health. Goes directly to the university. STUSU doesn't have a lot of say on how it's spent or taken.

Question: How do you plan to support the Indigenous Rep on STUSU?

Kohut: Speaking with who the Indigenous rep and identify factors others might no consider a barrier, and work on mitigating those. Have an open and constant conversation, and make them feel like they have the tools to fill the role to their best capacity.

Question: What consultation will you take before you act in your role as "the voice" for STUSU?

Kohut: Being able to speak with everyone on the Student Union beforehand, depending on time constraints, and bring the opinions together and form a cohesive opinion.

Question: What are some things from Student Life that you're going to bring in to your role as President?

Kohut: The biggest advantage is she's been immersed in student life this year. Had a hand in planning the career fair. Hands-on with student activities. Gets informal conversations and opinions through events she's planned. Organic conversations are her biggest value.

Question: What is your opinion on having a sustainability rep on the Student Union, and what is that role of encouraging sustainability on campus?

Kohut: Sustainability is important. Regardless of the approach, the fact that they're approaching it is great. As long as it's being addressed, that's how it should stride for so the conversation doesn't die. Bottom line, that's what needs to occur.

Question: How will you work with the UNB student union?

Kohut: The initiatives the UNB puts on is different, but they can learn a lot from each other. Having a get-together would be good. Invite UNB students. UNB has a breakfast program. Incorporating STUstudents into that would be cool. Collab on Sex Week.

Question: How will you balance sustainability and accessibility? Kohut: How can we make this as sustainable as possible without putting up barriers? Take into consideration with other people's needs. Don't want to take away from anyone and anyone's needs. Mitigate factors.

This concludes The Aquinian's debate coverage!