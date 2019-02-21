Recap: Only one candidate for vice-president student life

The St. Thomas University Students’ Union held its vice-president student life candidate debate on Feb. 20. Second-year student Sarah Kohut is the only candidate.

Here’s what you missed:

The candidate and her platform

Sarah Kohut

Kohut said she likes working with students, hearing their stories and helping them with their issues. In her first year at STU, she was a wing representative in her residence. This year, she is a Harrington Hall residence advisor, the STUSU social inclusion representative and the STUSU women’s centre liaison.

Here are her summarized platform points:

  • Mental health awareness
    • She wants to bring another counsellor to STU.
    • Kohut said she wants to continue the conversation on mental health and increase funding for mental health-related initiatives. She said she wants to continue to support the Student Let’s Act campaign and the Peer Support Centre.
  • Fostering relationships on campus
    • She wants to have the Indigenous representative position on STUSU be led by the Wabanaki Resource Centre.
    • She wants to have blanket exercises on campus.
    • She wants the sexual and diversity representative to continue to have office hours in The 203 Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity and she wants students to be able to work at the centre.
    • She wants to include the social inclusion committee as a necessary part of the social inclusion representation.
  • Safety and security of students
    • She wants to increase the lighting in the trail between UNB and STU and rename it.
    • She wants to expand residence advisor training to include education on recognizing early signs of substance abuse and overdoses.
    • She wants more NARCAN kits (for opioid overdose emergencies) and defibrillators on campus and in residence.
    • She wants to offer self-defence training courses at the J.B. O’Keefe Gym.
  • She wants to increase support for clubs and societies.
  • She wants to improve the quality of food in meal hall.
  • She wants a designated time for beginner gym-users at the J.B. O’Keefe Gym.
  • She wants to establish a compost system on campus.

Check out our live stream of the debate here.

The debate:

