Province to work with universities for predictable tuition

The provincial government announced it will be seeking agreements with universities to limit tuition increases and set out a four-year tuition schedule to help students plan their post-secondary education on Friday.

In addition, their press release said “significant funding” will be set aside in its upcoming budget towards pilot projects and modest funding increases for universities.

St. Thomas University communications director Jeffrey Carleton could not comment on the exact effect this announcement has on the university’s budget, but said this is a positive sign of progress.

“The Government’s indication that they want to bring greater predictability and stability in setting tuition and operating grants will better serve students and universities,” Carleton said in an email statement.

“Students along, with their parents and supporters, will have a much better understanding of the costs to attend university, while at the same time universities can have greater certainty in their budget planning and setting their own distinctive, educational priorities.”

Donald Arseneault, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, said in a press release the government is listening and getting things done by delivering this commitment.

“This will help each of our publicly-funded universities to better plan and manage their budgets,” he said.

“The government will seek to enter into memorandums of understanding with universities, recognizing each institution’s individual strengths and areas of expertise, to outline its predictable funding commitments.”

Part of these agreements would include having the universities appear annually before a legislative committee to report on their operations. Carleton said such an opportunity would provide a broad discussion of post-secondary education issues, specifically in relation to STU and educating young New Brunswickers.

However, Carleton said there is still a lot of work to do in this sector and STU is looking forward to working closely with the Gallant government on these issues.