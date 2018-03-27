Player Profile of the Week: Megan Mills

Megan Mills, a second-year criminology student, was named one of the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association Second Team All-Stars after St. Thomas University’s victories this volleyball this season.

“It is an award that your coach picks players from the team who have a good season and deserved to be acknowledged,” said Mills.

There are two teams in the ACAA all-star. The first team is dedicated to players who had the most outstanding performance throughout the season, and the second team is for aspiring young athletes who stood out with great performance and dedication.

“Luckily, I was acknowledged by all the coaches and won an award, which is really nice,” said Mills.

Born and raised in Fredericton, Mills started playing volleyball in sixth grade, but it wasn’t the first sport she tried.

“My mom loved softball, and she made me tryout for the softball team … It was terrible. I couldn’t hit a ball, couldn’t do anything,” said Mills.

“I didn’t make the team, so I was like, ‘It’s okay, I’ll just try the next sport,’ which is volleyball. I went to the tryout, and really enjoyed it, and I kept up with it.”

Mills likes volleyball because it’s a team sport. She gets to meet new people every year and make friends. They practically become a family at the end of the year.

“They are friends you never lose,” said Mills.

Mills’ boyfriend also plays volleyball for the STU men’s team.

“He is a libero, which is the one who passes, and I am a power, an outside power,” said Mills.

“We went to the same high school, and have been dating since … We are going to play beach volleyball this year in a co-ed league in Fredericton.”

This year the STU volleyball program had a scrimmage game between guys and girls to raise awareness for the championship.

“We did it at Bliss Carman Middle School,” said Mills.

“It was so fun because having middle schoolers around and playing together is nice.”

Mills loves that both STU teams are so close.

“The volleyball program is a family between the guys and girls.”