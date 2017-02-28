Perfect Picks: NBA, NHL playoff races heat up

Rosters are either set or almost finalized in both the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League, and the home stretch for the playoffs is upon us.

Multiple teams have made splashes to improve their teams and their chances of winning an NBA championship. Canada’s own squad, the Toronto Raptors, made a trade last week with the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors acquired Serge Ibaka from the Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a first-round pick in the entry draft in June.

This improves the Raptors’ power forward position tremendously and should help their chances of returning to the Eastern Conference finals after getting there for the first time last year.

The Raptors begin a three-game road trip this week as they try to get back on track and catch the conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. On Wednesday evening, they head to New Orleans for a 9 p.m. contest against the Pelicans.

The Pelicans also made one of the biggest trades at the deadline when they acquired centre Demarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings.

The Pelicans also got Omri Casspi from New Orleans for three players and two draft picks.

As well, the Pelicans have the All-Star Game most valuable player, Anthony Davis, who set a record with 52 points in the game.

On Friday evening, Toronto heads back to the Eastern Conference to face the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks sit fifth in the conference and are only half a game behind the Raptors, so this matchup is crucial.

The Raptors conclude the weekend in Miami against the Heat, ending their road trip and preparing for a homestand the following week.

In other huge matchups, on Wednesday evening the Boston Celtics head to Golden State to face the league-leading Warriors. The Celtics are aiming to dethrone the Cavaliers as the best team in the East after winning the conference title in back to back seasons.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC also has the same Warriors heading to Oklahoma City to face star point guard Russell Westbrook. The animosity continues to grow with the Westbrook/Durant saga, and the two all-stars will meet in Durant’s former home for the final time this season.

Canada’s NHL teams are all in different situations, with some focused on the future and others on the present.

The Vancouver Canucks sit six points out of a wildcard playoff spot, and with three teams to pass to reach the post-season, they will likely be focusing on the future and the 2017 draft.

The second-lowest seed in the Western Conference right now is the Winnipeg Jets, who are two points out of a playoff spot. Jets winger Patrik Laine has 30 goals and is the point leader in the rookie scoring race.

The two Alberta squads are both in playoff positions, with the Calgary Flames in possession of the second Western wildcard spot, while the Edmonton Oilers have the second seed in the Pacific Division.

In the Eastern Conference, all three Canadian teams are in playoff spots, and yes, that includes the Toronto Maple Leafs.

They all have high seeds in the Atlantic Division, with the Montreal Canadiens barely hanging on to first place with 72 points.

The Ottawa Senators only sit two points behind Montreal with two games in hand, while the Leafs have 69 points and are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

If the Leafs earns a post-season berth, it would be the first time they have done so over a full 82-game season since 2004.

That said, the pressure is on for our Canadian NHL teams.