Notebook: Tommies among women’s hockey all-stars

Three Tommies forwards and three rearguards were recently recognized for their efforts during the 2016-17 Atlantic University Sport women’s hockey season.

Fifth-year defender Eliza Snider of St. Thomas University was named to the AUS first all-star team, while her fellow fifth-year, captain Kelty Apperson, and second-year defenseman Jessie McCann each earned second team all-conference honours.

This is the second consecutive year McCann has gotten a second team all-star nod.

It’s also the second year in a row Apperson has been commended by the AUS. She was named conference most valuable player last year after recording 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games played in 2015-16.

This year, forward Lauren Legault and blueliner Alex Woods were included on the all-rookie team, while third-year forward Becky Conner was the AUS Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Conner was tied for 13th in scoring in the conference with 16 points (five goals, 11 helpers). She was assessed a mere two penalty minutes all season.

Women’s hockey stays in Canadian spotlight

The STU women’s hockey squad finished the AUS regular season in the seventh spot in the U Sports Top 10 national ranks for Feb. 15 to 21.

The Tommies held seventh place for two straight weeks after falling from fifth in the leaderboard on Feb. 8.

STU’s decline in the national standings came on the heels of a 4-3 loss to the Saint Mary’s University Huskies on Feb. 3.

The Tommies went on to split their final two games of the season, falling 2-0 to the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleues on Feb. 10 before edging the University of Prince Edward Island Panthers 4-3 the next day.

In conference play, STU went 5-5 in its last 10 contests and only won two of its last seven. The Tommies still earned a first-round playoff bye after finishing with a 17-4-3 record in 24 games, good for second in the AUS.

Dow, Blinn named Athletes of the Week

Lainy Dow of women’s basketball and Stephane Blinn of men’s volleyball were the Tommies Coors Light Athletes of the Week for Feb. 20.

Dow, a second-year guard from Fredericton, recorded 10 rebounds, four steals and four assists in STU’s 89-64 loss to the Mount Saint Vincent University Mystics on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The next day, Dow put up 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Tommies’ 87-79 victory over the Crandall University Chargers.

Blinn, a fourth-year outside hitter from Nasonworth, notched 15 kills with a mere two errors in 26 attempts in STU’s 3-0 win over the Université Sainte-Anne Dragons on Feb. 19.

Blinn also chipped in four digs and four blocks to help the Tommies finish 9-6 on the season, good for third in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association.

Blinn’s selection as an Athlete of the Week is the third time he has had the honour this season. The first two times were Oct. 31 and Jan. 30.