Not your typical Valentine’s Day

There is usually a lot of pressure to do something elaborate on Valentine’s Day. You know, the expensive dinner with champagne, roses and gifts. But the truth is many still have empty wallets thanks to Christmas shopping. Whether you’re spending the day with a significant other or a group of close friends, there are plenty of cheap and actually fun things you can do to make the day memorable this year.

1. Make up a new cookie recipe together

Baking fresh cookies for your partner or friends is much better and cheaper than ordering them or buying them off the shelf. Add your favourite ingredients to the recipe and try new flavours.

2. Sliding

Since Valentine’s Day falls during winter, there are plenty of outdoorsy activities to be enjoyed around the city. Fredericton is home to plenty of sliding hills, such as the one in Odell Park. This is a fun activity that can be paired with a warm drink at a local coffee shop.

3. Unplugged

Unplugged is a great local spot to go for drinks, snacks and fun. They offer a wide selection of games so you can have fun whether you’re with a group or just a duo. Challenge your lover to a battle-field game (and either let them win or beat them hard) or learn more about them with a questions game. Conversation will be more interesting than sitting at a table in a restaurant, for sure.

4. Bowling

This is a classic outing that can be casual or competitive. For a smaller, relaxed atmosphere (and the chance to enjoy a beer while you bowl), there’s the Bowl-A-Drome on the north side. If you want to enjoy arcade games and laser tag, there’s Kingswood off Hanwell. Both places offer a yummy selection of food.

5. Art Gallery

Although they aren’t open during the evening, STU and UNB students receive free admission into the Beaverbrook Art Gallery. They’re currently displaying two new exhibitions, including a series of candy murals by Franz Spohn, so it’s the perfect time to pay the gallery a visit.

6. Karaoke night

Either at home with wine or at pubs downtown, screaming your lungs out to romantic songs or songs about hating your ex is the perfect way to have fun on Valentine’s Day and make it a day to remember.

7. Hide and Seek at Costco

Challenge your partner or friends to play hide and seek at Costco. There are countless hiding spots throughout the store. The one who wins can get the other(s) to buy them a delicious Costco hot dog or chicken strips.