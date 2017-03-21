Long Night gains momentum

St. Thomas University hosted its Long Night Against Procrastination event for the second year in a row, and the turnout was greater than last year’s.

More than 300 people pre-registered for this year’s event, compared to last year’s total attendance of 225. Event organizers said they also expected 50-100 drop-ins on top of those that pre-registered.

STU learning strategist and Long Night organizer Heather MacDonald said feedback from last year’s event was overwhelmingly positive.

“We literally got dozens and dozens of feedback forms that said, ‘Please do this again, all the time,’” said MacDonald.

“Very, very blatantly expressing their gratitude for bringing students together to get work done.”

Organized by student services, the Long Night Against Procrastination is an event designed to give students a boost for the end of the year. Student’s gathered in JDH from 5 p.m. until midnight to focus on studying. Organizers provided students with healthy snacks and study breaks in the form of Zumba, arts and crafts and the much-loved therapy dogs.

At the end of the night, students were rewarded for their hard work courtesy of Smoke’s Poutinerie.

This year was also the first year the event received external funding from organizations such as David’s Tea, NB Liquor, Johnson Insurance and Tim Hortons.

Many newcomers, like second-year student Samantha Gillespie, were drawn by the success of last year.

“I didn’t do it last year,” said Gillespie.

“I didn’t really know about it last year. There’s a lot more hype this year.”

While most come for the productivity, many students agree a long night of work is worth it for the free food and canine companionship.

“The dogs and the poutine. Main reasons I’m here,” said Gillespie.

“Yes, to study. But those are some great perks.”