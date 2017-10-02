Golf: The smallest team, the shortest season

The university golf season came to an end over the weekend. This year, even with the addition of four first-year students, the St. Thomas University team had a roster of six golfers.

Golf season only lasts two weeks, which makes it difficult to attract new players.

“We would like to have more, but six is plenty for this year,” said head coach Ed Jeffrey.

Team tournaments require teams to have at least five players. Unlike other university coaches, Jeffrey does not recruit the athletes.

“People just come to St. Thomas and then they decide that they want to play golf. We give them a tryout and if they can make the team, they make the team,” said Jeffrey.

The short season makes recruiting tough, Jeffrey feels it is unneeded. (Submitted)

“It is a two-week season, so it is hard to recruit and say, ‘Come to university to play a sport for two weeks.’”

Jeffrey does not believe lack of advertising is why the turnout was so small.

“If you are a golfer and you want to play college golf, you would find out if the school has a golf team before you come to school. And then, if you want to play golf, it is easy, you just got to get a hold of me.”

There were no female golfers were on this year’s team.

“It would be nice to have some girls, [but] I do not have to do anything. They just have to come out,” said Jeffrey.

“It was on the website when we were going to be holding tryouts and [no female golfers] came out.”

STU might not have a big golf team, but many universities and colleges in Atlantic Canada don’t have one at all. Only the University of New Brunswick and Holland College have golf teams.

This year, the three teams faced each other in three tournaments. The schedule included a tournament at Mactaquac and another one at Kingswood.

“We did alright. Team wise, we were not as good as we could have been,” said Jeffrey.

The season ended with the team finishing third in Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association Championships last weekend at Crowbush Cove in Morell, Prince Edward Island.

Prior to the final tournament, Jeffrey said he believed his team had more “potential” this year than it did last year.

Tags:

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

You May Also Like

Varsity Reds crowned kings once again

UNB Varsity Reds capture second CIS Championship in three years By Tony von Richter, ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

The Ross Report, with Jamie Ross

Earlier in the season, Brunswickan managing editor Tony Von Ritcher and I agreed to ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Nussbaum skating on international stage

STU defender suits up for Swiss national team By Jamie Ross Lucrece Nussbaum is ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Donney ends career on a high note

By Bailey White If you’d asked her four years ago, Hayley Doney wouldn’t have ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Bathurst BBall Champions

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Tommies winless at nationals

Sterling named all-Canadian By Jamie Ross Finishing eighth place at last weekend’s nationals wasn’t ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares
The Aquinian
Write for the AQ today.
  • © 2005 - 2016 DAHZ THEME. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED