From six students to national and world competitors

When Amanda DiPaolo started the moot court program four years ago, she had six students. This year, the program has 24 students.

Twelve of those students are heading to Dallas, Texas on Jan. 17 for a national competition. There’s also a pair of an international moot champions who earned first place in the Nelson Mandela World Moot Court Competition in Geneva, Switzerland Geneva in July.

St. Thomas University is the only Canadian undergrad university to offer moot court. Therefore, it’s the only Canadian team that competes in the American Moot Court Association.

DiPaolo started the program when she came to STU and is happy to see the progress it’s made.

“STU moot has done great things in just a few years. This year, we qualified the second most teams to the national competition behind only Patrick Henry College [in Virginia], the top-ranked school nationally,” said DiPaolo.

“Last year, we had two teams that qualified and this year we have six. We also won more speaker awards. In fact, at all three regional competitions we attended, STU was the school that picked up the most individual speaker awards.”

Frank McKenna, a former New Brunswick premier and deputy chair of TD Bank, made a $300,000 donation to the moot court program on Oct. 24. He’s said he’s proud of STU’s accomplishments and the attention the program has brought to the university.

McKenna donated the money in memory of his long-time assistant Ruth McCrea, who died this summer.

“I can’t think of a better way of honouring my feisty assistant than by supporting this feisty moot court team,” McKenna said in October.

World champions

The program has received a lot of attention this year due to its recent successes. In Geneva, STU was the first Canadian team to qualify, compete and win. The team was represented by fourth-year student Navy Vezina and third-year Abbie LeBlanc, and aided by third-years Emily Williams, Emma Walsh and Camille Xavier and graduate Brianna Matchett.

If the International Law Society’s brief qualifies again this year, Williams and Xavier will be headed to Geneva to represent the team.

“Moot court has confirmed that I would like to be a lawyer and exposed me to an area of law that I didn’t even expect to like, yet I have fallen in love with,” Williams said in a Facebook message.

“I am incredibly excited about the prospect of going to Geneva … I’ve had the same partner for my entire moot career and we’ve both grown as people because of moot and gained a lifelong friendship.”

Sweeping wins

This season, STU competed in Albany, New York; Orlando, Florida; Fitchburg, Massachusetts and earned seven spots at the national competition in Dallas, Texas.

Emma Walsh and Brianna Workman won the first regional the STU moot court team competed in at Albany, New York. Walsh and Workman also won first and third place orator awards, respectively. In addition, Husoni Raymond earned a seventh place orator award and Emily Williams placed eighth. Their teammates all made it to the second day of the competition too — a first for the STU team.

The team also did well at the Fitchburg competition, placing third and fourth with two more teams in the top 10. They won numerous speaker awards there as well, earning seven of the top 20 speaker awards. LeBlanc placed 2nd and her partner Vezina placed 3rd, Jarrod Ryan earned 7th place, Elizabeth Tuck placed 8th, Laura Robinson placed 17th, Kelly Brennan earned 18th and Olivia Ricketts placed 19th.

“Fitchburg was pure domination until our teams lost in the semi–finals,” said DiPaolo.

The second regional in Orlando, Florida didn’t go quite as well as the first and third, but all four competitors won speaker awards.

DiPaolo and the students are proud of their accomplishments.

Brianna Matchett has been competing for three years and helped coach the teams this year. She has seen a lot of improvement in the few years she’s been part of the program and said there are many driven students this year.