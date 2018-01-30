Experimental learning team offers first leadership training

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Conference and East Coast Student Leadership Conference held at St Thomas University last semester were popular, with nearly 200 students in attendance at each, but there was a need for more.

For the first time at STU, the Experiential and Community-Based Learning team offered leadership training specifically designed for STU students.

They wanted to ensure students can get well-focused training with professionals and student speakers.

Experiential Learning Manager Jessica Hughes would like to create more opportunities on campus for students to get involved and build their leadership skills.

Hughes saw a push from students to have more events that can help with applied skills toward a real-world setting.

She wants to encourage students to dive head first into learning the dynamics of public speaking, conflict resolution and networking.

The skills available at the conference can help with on the job experiences and leadership positions in the STU and the Fredericton community, and are suitable for students of every ability.

“A lot of other students coming to the event that are current leaders, people who are already in positions of leadership and just want to fine-tune and refine those skills,” Hughes said.

For others who were not ready to step out of their comfort zone, Hughes thought of a good solution to get students inspired to go.

“We did a ‘tap on the shoulder’ student campaign, so we got a lot of faculty to do work on the frontlines of working with a lot of our students, and see students with a lot of leadership potential, even if those students don’t self-identify as being leaders,” Hughes said.

A little under fifty students have signed up for the event, which is less intimidating than 200 students all listening to a lecture. cut sentence, how many actually attended?

“We wanted it to be small and intimate because we wanted each of the sessions to be small enough that students could have a good presenter to students ratio,” Hughes said.

The Experiential and Opportunity-Based Learning team would like the Leadership Summit to be an annual event, hosting it in the winter so that students applying for summer jobs, grad school and career jobs after graduation can take their skills with them to the application process.

“There’s that lull in winter that people are kind of bummed out that and when school is stressful and hard,” Hughes said, “it makes application time a little bit easier.”

Wasiimah Joomun, a second-year involved in the STU Debate Society, STUISA, STU Global Brigades, STU Mental Health Committee, and other organizations, sees a leadership workshop as beneficial.

“To be honest, I was really nervous because I didn’t really mingle with people around STU when I was meeting different people [during first year],” Joomun said.

“A leadership workshop was a really big learning experience, and was the first step of being a leader on campus, and it helped me a lot.”

Many other students like Joomun would like to reinforce their leadership experiences through taking advantage of workshops like these.

Other students just want to get started.

“Being a leader is getting out of your comfort zone, but it is a learning and challenging experience that you pull out if it,” Joomun said.