Education scholarship created in memory of Anne-Marie Eagles

A new scholarship has been created in Anne-Marie Eagles’ memory.

Eagles, the late wife of St. Thomas University athletics director Mike Eagles, worked as a teacher and guidance counsellor before retiring. She died of cancer on March 28.

Eagles’ family created the scholarship in her name for students hoping to pursue a career in education.

Jodi Misheal, STU’s interim vice-president advancement and alumni relations, said the scholarship was Eagles’ idea.

“[Mike] contacted us and asked if we could set this up. This was the family’s wish. They wanted to establish a scholarship for a student wanting to be a teacher, as she was,” said Misheal.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to a student from the Fredericton area going into the education program, beginning September 2018.

The scholarship is funded through donations. It’s endowed, meaning the money collected is invested, and the scholarship comes from the interest earned. The goal was to raise at least $20,000. As of April 6, $22,000 from over 200 donors had been collected.

Misheal is impressed with the influx of donations and said it proves how many people were touched by Eagles.

“It’s extraordinary considering we had a four-day holiday weekend in the middle of that. I think it’s testament to the high regard which Anne-Marie was held as a teacher and educator and member of the community,” said Misheal.

Eagles worked at STU for the 2010-11 academic year with the program Learning for Success program, which helped students who didn’t have the 70 per cent average requirement but were suggested by their high schools as potential university students.

STU registrar Karen Preston said Eagles worked tirelessly with students to help them succeed.

“I believe this scholarship is a wonderful way to recognize Anne-Marie’s commitment to students in the public-school system as their teacher and guidance counsellor and for the wonderful work she did while at STU,” Preston said in an email.

Eagles was well known in Fredericton and on campus for her support of STU Athletics.

“She apparently was very, very well known in the community and attended many of the sporting events and was always a big cheerleader for all things St. Thomas,” said Misheal.

Donations can be made online or by cheque directly to the Office of Advancement on the fourth floor of Margaret Norrie McCain Hall. Donations are also accepted at the J.B. O’Keefe Gym.