Crafty ways to procrastinate your snow day away

When classes are cancelled, students are faced with a choice: either make use of the extra time to catch up on their inevitably accumulating workload, or blissfully stay in bed with Netflix until 9 p.m. when the waves of stress and panic hit. However, there is an alternative. Crafty productivity not related to schoolwork can help alleviate stress by making you feel like you did something with your snow day, while simultaneously avoiding the work you’ve been putting off.

Here’s a list of things you can do to arts and craft your snow day away.

1. Finally use that fancy adult colouring book you bought at Chapters in September. All those self-care Sundays of colouring you had planned never came to fruition, but now you finally have a chance to finish that mandala.

2. Bake something delicious from scratch … or just pop that roll of Pillsbury cookie dough you have stashed in the freezer on a baking sheet and tell Snapchat you made it yourself. You can even email the picture to your mom to make her feel she has raised a competent adult who can feed themselves on more than Kraft Dinner and and frozen Costco burritos.

3. Make yourself a cup of tea, coffee or cocoa and compose an artistic snowy-window Instagram or Boomerang and just caption it with the snowflake emoji. By the time you get the perfect shot your drink will be cold anyway, so the caption will be even more fitting.

4. Convince your roommates to do yoga to a Youtube video you found, and then spend half of the time in child’s pose. As long as you stay on the mat, it counts as burning calories, right?

5. Pick up that knitting project you abandoned last January, then get frustrated when you can’t remember the stitches. Knit one, purl two, fuck this, screw you.

6. Make paper snowflakes to decorate your already snowy windows. They will stay there until April, but chances are there will still be snow on the ground then anyway. Bonus points if you are talented enough to make an unbroken snowflake chain.

7. Start writing your autobiography. Then realise you are only twenty and have led a fairly boring existence thus far except that time you swam with a dolphin/met the prime minister/fainted in the Salem Witch Museum (Hey, it happens).

8. Find a Pinterest recipe for a DIY face mask, realize you don’t have exactly the right ingredients, make it anyway, and then hesitantly smear it on your face and hope for the best.