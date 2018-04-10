Commentary: A farewell to STU

This is it for me, my final “See y’all later.” I’m graduating in May and I have no clue where I’ll end up after I’m officially done here.

There’s a lot I wish I did through my years at St. Thomas University. I wish I socialized more, took more art classes, didn’t get involved in any form of political science course and applied to more professional jobs.

I don’t regret taking journalism. It’s the most hands-on degree you can get at STU. What really drew me in was the cameras and tech side of it. The writing and talking to strangers was less than appealing. I’ve learned a lot and I’ve met a lot of people. I think it helped me with my problems talking to strangers — a little bit. Maybe 10 per cent max.

While going to school you never really think about what you’re going to do afterwards. Well, you do, but not seriously. You have plans you’ve made but those can change in an instant and sometimes they just fall apart.

Some people get so comfy in the school system that they become full-time students, never really graduating, just staying where they are because they’re afraid to leave. I can understand the appeal in it, but it isn’t ideal.

You go to school to graduate at some point and start your life. School isn’t there to help you avoid reality. I couldn’t wait to leave when I was in my second year, but now I get how terrifying the real world can be.

I have nothing lined up, nothing waiting for me when I’m done, no one racing to have me in their work force. What school doesn’t prepare you for is the work you’ll have to put in to find something for yourself. Only a lucky few get something right out of university, and good for them, but you shouldn’t be betting on it.

Universities sometimes put students in a sort of bubble where their perception of the outside world becomes skewed. Everything won’t always work out and sometimes you have to take what you can get.

I’ll admit I’m scared and stressed, but I know it’s up to me to decide whether or not it will work out. I don’t have high hopes finding something in my field, especially in New Brunswick, but I can’t get too discouraged yet.

I’m sure I’ll find something, just like everyone else graduating with me or after me. Never be afraid to graduate because you won’t be doing yourself any justice by getting stuck. Nothing lasts forever, it all ends eventually, but as my education comes to an end, at least I know my life is just beginning.

Don’t get stuck. Keep moving.