Busting Beauty Trends

There are a lot of beauty tips and tricks online from painting your nails with lipstick to rinsing your hair with apple cider vinegar. When you test them, the results are sometimes meagre in comparison to the claim. I’ve tried some …interesting tips in order to bust a few beauty trends. Here are the results:

1. Dab lipgloss on cheekbones and over eyelids to create a glowing effect

Doing this will certainly add a glowing touch to your face. However, your eyelids and cheekbones will be uncomfortably sticky. Generally, I would not recommend doing this. But if you do attempt it for reasons unbeknown to me, opt for a neutral colour or a pale pink.

Score: 1/5

2. Rinse your hair with apple cider vinegar to make it smooth

St. Thomas student Andrea Robertson uses this on her hair for a smooth, shinny and healthy look.

“It feels really fresh, clean and neat,” Robertson said.

Take two shots of apple cider vinegar and pour it onto your scalp when you’re taking a shower. Massage it into your scalp as you would shampoo. Do this whenever your hair is in need of revitalization. Apple cider is a natural acid that helps get rid of dead skin cells and hair product build-up.

Score: 5/5

3. Heat your eyelash curler with your hairdryer before using it on your eyelashes

Using your hairdryer to heat your eyelash curler is supposed to improve its curling functionality. Although it sounds like a hot eyelash curler would produce more of a pronounced effect on your lashes, it actually has no greater effect than your cold curler.

Score: 1/5

4. Use lotion to remove makeup

Squirt some lotion onto a washcloth and rub it on your face to remove your makeup. Not only will it take off your makeup, but it will also hydrate your skin and leave it feeling smooth. I would suggest washing your face afterward to ensure you’ve removed all the makeup, however. For best results, use a lotion that is fragrant free and for sensitive skin to prevent redness and irritation.

Score: 4/5

5. Rinse your nails with cold water to dry nail polish quickly

Apply the nail polish and rinse your nails under cold water for one to two minutes. If you don’t leave your nails under the water for long enough, the polish may be sticky when you take them out.

Score: 2.5/5

6. Use lipstick as cream blush

This tip definitely works, but make sure to use a small amount unless you’re going for the clown look. Touch the tip of your chosen lipstick to your cheek and gently rub it into your makeup. If you find that it isn’t bold enough, you can always add more.

Score: 5/5

7. Use a spoon to put on mascara

At first, I went about this technique the wrong way and nearly poked my eye out. The correct way is to take the spoon, place the concave side on your eyelid, use it to lift up your eyelid and bring your lashes forward and then apply your mascara. This tip is particularly helpful if you find it tricky to keep your eyes open as you apply mascara.

Score: 5/5

8. Painting your nails with lipstick and adding a clear coat of nail polish

This trick works and may be useful if you’re in a pinch for nail polish, although the end result looks a bit chunky. Applying nail polish to your fingernails is messy and it’s hard to paint the areas of the nail that are close to the skin. Doing this also wrecks the shape of your lipstick, so I wouldn’t suggest attempting this on a shade you’re attached to. In the long run, it’s probably more expensive to do this then it is to buy actual nail polish.

Score: 1/5