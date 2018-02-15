BREAKING: STU approves fall reading week

St. Thomas University approved a fall reading week for the 2018-19 academic year at its Feb. 15 senate committee meeting.

The reading week will coincide with the University of New Brunswick’s reading week from Nov. 5 to 9.

The motion carried with only one vote against.

Jean-Philippe Ranger, Chair of the Philosophy department, voted against the motion because he believes the reading week should be earlier in the semester.

“Having it earlier in the semester would be much, much better,” Ranger said.

At a St. Thomas University Students’ Union meeting the same evening, vice-president education Brianna Workman said the news is “really exciting.”

More to come.

With files from Sarah Betts

Tags:

  • Show Comments (0)

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

comment *

  • name *

  • email *

  • website *

You May Also Like

The Hard Road to Famous

By Erin Keating The Slate Pacific are something of an anomaly in the Fredericton ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Donney ends career on a high note

By Bailey White If you’d asked her four years ago, Hayley Doney wouldn’t have ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Sexual assault centre reaches out to students

By Candice Whitman The Fredericton Sexual Assault Centre launched a new campaign last week ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
1 comments 0 Shares

Budget debt cap pleases students

By Alyssa Mosher When Kayla Brown heard that the Government of New Brunswick issued ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

Dialogue session to hear all voices

By Kyle Mullin A debate on the Gaza conflict will be held in McCain ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares

A ritual to remember: Memorial held for first-year student

By Kyle Mullin Friends, peers and professors gathered outside James Dunn Hall last Monday ...

author_avatar
AQ Admin
0 comments 0 Shares