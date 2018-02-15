BREAKING: STU approves fall reading week

St. Thomas University approved a fall reading week for the 2018-19 academic year at its Feb. 15 senate committee meeting.

The reading week will coincide with the University of New Brunswick’s reading week from Nov. 5 to 9.

The motion carried with only one vote against.

Jean-Philippe Ranger, Chair of the Philosophy department, voted against the motion because he believes the reading week should be earlier in the semester.

“Having it earlier in the semester would be much, much better,” Ranger said.

At a St. Thomas University Students’ Union meeting the same evening, vice-president education Brianna Workman said the news is “really exciting.”

More to come.

With files from Sarah Betts